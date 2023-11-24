Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of FormFactor worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in FormFactor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 8.7% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $37.99 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.91.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $171.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.34 million. FormFactor had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $384,729.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,729.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,813.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $145,006.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,926.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,396 shares of company stock worth $1,185,981 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on FormFactor from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on FormFactor from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on FormFactor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

