Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of TreeHouse Foods worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 10.1% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 134,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 28.1% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 86.1% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 220,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 102,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.26 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc purchased 87,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,671.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,883,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,258,639.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Read Our Latest Report on THS

TreeHouse Foods Profile

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.