Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,251 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,031,683,000 after buying an additional 3,774,390 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,572 shares of company stock worth $9,639,169. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $146.71 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

