SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA) Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.80% of SDCL EDGE Acquisition worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDA. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in SDCL EDGE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SDCL EDGE Acquisition by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 45,369 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition by 198.1% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 447,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 297,139 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,120,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SDCL EDGE Acquisition by 61.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 371,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 141,809 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEDA stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53.

SDCL EDGE Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue opportunities in the built environment and transport sectors.

