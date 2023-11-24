Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at $43,314,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $89,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,314,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,530 shares of company stock worth $16,036,111 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.35.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

STX opened at $76.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.12. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $77.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -78.43%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

