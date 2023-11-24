Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Southwest Gas by 23.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 21,807 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.67 per share, with a total value of $1,323,030.69. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,866,488 shares in the company, valued at $659,269,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 21,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,030.69. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,866,488 shares in the company, valued at $659,269,826.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 61,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.48 per share, with a total value of $3,793,438.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,928,190 shares in the company, valued at $671,865,121.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 112,975 shares of company stock worth $6,943,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 1.3 %

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $59.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.40. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWX

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.