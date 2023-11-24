SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.31

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.31 and last traded at $63.11, with a volume of 172299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.88.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029,550 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $220,158,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

