Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Stericycle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Stericycle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Stericycle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Stericycle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Stericycle by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Stericycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -906.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Stericycle

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.