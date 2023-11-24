Stride (NYSE:LRN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.80

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.80 and last traded at $58.40, with a volume of 10223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRN. StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stride from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Stride from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Stride Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Stride had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $480.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,702,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,702,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $346,983.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,909.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,714 shares of company stock worth $2,871,742. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stride

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth about $22,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,160,000 after purchasing an additional 506,211 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 348.7% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 563,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 437,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,432,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Stride in the second quarter worth about $12,722,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

See Also

