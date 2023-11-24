SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 149,843 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of SunPower worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SunPower by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SunPower by 66.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on SunPower from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on SunPower in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

SunPower Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $741.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.93. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $24.97.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.64 million. Research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Profile

(Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.