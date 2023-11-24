Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 736,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,879 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of SHO opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.