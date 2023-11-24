Swiss National Bank Has $9.16 Million Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fluor were worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 2,324.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 665.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fluor by 29.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FLR. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $38.87.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. Fluor had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

