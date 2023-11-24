Swiss National Bank Has $9.26 Million Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $9,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3,937.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:OGS opened at $59.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average is $73.58. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.69 and a 1-year high of $89.01.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.