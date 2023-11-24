Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,410,000 after buying an additional 160,782 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,282,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,434,000 after acquiring an additional 353,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,156,000 after acquiring an additional 32,134 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 25,343.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,152,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,147,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,227,000 after acquiring an additional 70,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL opened at $69.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 363.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.78. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $57.54 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

QDEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

