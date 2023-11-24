Swiss National Bank Purchases 6,700 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 34.9% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 36,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 36.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $17.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.11. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $34.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $660.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 155.12%. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $73,728.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,701.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $73,728.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,701.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $93,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,774 shares in the company, valued at $541,746.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,097 shares of company stock worth $366,568. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

