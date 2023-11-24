The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of The Carlyle Group worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 196,221.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,724,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,434,000 after buying an additional 14,716,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,900,000 after buying an additional 5,223,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,358,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,186.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,376 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.71.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg bought 1,269,537 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,816,455.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,773,550.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

