Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TKC opened at $4.92 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Featured Stories

