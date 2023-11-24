United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of United Bankshares worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in United Bankshares by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,550,000 after buying an additional 2,782,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,184,000 after purchasing an additional 624,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after buying an additional 495,652 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after buying an additional 388,313 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBSI opened at $33.47 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.02.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $262.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

