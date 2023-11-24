Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after purchasing an additional 98,289,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,099,000 after purchasing an additional 320,018 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,784,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,430,724,000 after purchasing an additional 277,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total value of $1,216,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,650.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total value of $1,216,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,650.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190 over the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $175.71 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $225.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.40.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.83.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

