Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.11% of Vericel worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vericel by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after buying an additional 534,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vericel by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after acquiring an additional 458,219 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 398,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 247,268 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vericel by 1,737.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 209,301 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vericel during the first quarter worth approximately $5,842,000.

VCEL opened at $35.49 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -154.30 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.53.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $45.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vericel from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $41.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Vericel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

