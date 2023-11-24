Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stake Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,027 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:VNO opened at $21.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

