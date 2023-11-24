YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of YETI worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 425,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in YETI by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of YETI by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,539,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,167,000 after acquiring an additional 479,285 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,748,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 395,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 80,599 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $118,276.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley began coverage on YETI in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of YETI from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BNP Paribas lowered YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on YETI from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.94.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $42.34 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

