16,100 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,224,000 after purchasing an additional 67,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,252,000 after purchasing an additional 66,779 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,289,000 after purchasing an additional 265,812 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,185,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $114.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.10 and its 200 day moving average is $111.05.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,020 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total value of $1,981,588.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,411,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $174,279.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,440.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total value of $1,981,588.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,411,725.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,741 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,075 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

