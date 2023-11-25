57,578 Shares in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 56.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 48.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $30.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.38 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZWS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,043,689.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,238. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $1,548,685.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,711.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,043,689.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $952,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

