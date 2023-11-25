Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.25% of Algoma Steel Group worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,883,000. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,608,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,952,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,294,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,941,000 after acquiring an additional 960,977 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,566,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

ASTL stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $817.22 million, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Algoma Steel Group Increases Dividend

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $546.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Algoma Steel Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a report on Sunday, September 17th.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

