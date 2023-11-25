Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,527 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $146.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,145 shares of company stock worth $16,592,019 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.