Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Decreased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.0 %

AMZN opened at $146.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

