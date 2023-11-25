AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.80 and a twelve month high of $124.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.41.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMN. TheStreet downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

