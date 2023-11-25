AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,615.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $41,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.41. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.80 and a 12-month high of $124.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

