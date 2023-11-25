Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Reduced by Gruss & Co. LLC

Gruss & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 7.3% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 567,839 shares of company stock valued at $100,675,794 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.25.

Apple Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $189.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.41. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

