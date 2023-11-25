Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 10.0% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas raised its position in Apple by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 6,377 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 63,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,376,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 26,350 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $189.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 567,839 shares of company stock valued at $100,675,794 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.25.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

