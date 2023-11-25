Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.5% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 53.3% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 22.2% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.25.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $189.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 567,839 shares of company stock worth $100,675,794. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

