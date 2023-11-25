Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARWR has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.53.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,768,824.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,768,824.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $567,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,465. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.89. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

