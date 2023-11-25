Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Holdings Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,031,000 after buying an additional 80,808 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,402,000 after buying an additional 107,657 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,099,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,637,000 after buying an additional 113,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,176,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,469.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,581,897.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $16,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,878. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

NYSE BERY opened at $64.64 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.58.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BERY. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BERY

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

See Also

