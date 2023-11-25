Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Cabot worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,571,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 27.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,962 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cabot by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cabot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,808,000 after buying an additional 56,765 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.94.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.48 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.32%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

CBT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Cabot from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

