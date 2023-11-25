Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Cadence Bank worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Cadence Bank by 35.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:CADE opened at $24.70 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $448.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

