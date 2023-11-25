California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,702,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,279,000 after purchasing an additional 61,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,625,000 after purchasing an additional 164,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 601,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PAG opened at $154.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.97 and a 1 year high of $180.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

