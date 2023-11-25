California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,228 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Signet Jewelers worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,410,000 after acquiring an additional 44,098 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 568,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,072,000 after acquiring an additional 126,963 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 500,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after acquiring an additional 46,412 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,469 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $628,516.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,405,206.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $628,516.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,405,206.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,835,072.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,582 shares of company stock worth $7,879,519. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SIG stock opened at $79.65 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $84.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.64.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

