California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 190,964 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,959,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190,964 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Lumen Technologies worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $5,461,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 359.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $117,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.26 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.11, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.09.

Insider Transactions at Lumen Technologies

In other news, Director James Fowler bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Fowler acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,253.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $550,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,570,000 shares of company stock worth $1,618,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

