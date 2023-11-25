California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 29,316 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,316 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of CNO Financial Group worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.11.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.71 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $499,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,959. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,890 shares of company stock worth $1,877,067 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

