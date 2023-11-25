California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 34,564 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 34,564 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Rogers worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Rogers by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $133.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.78 and its 200 day moving average is $145.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.93. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.85 and a fifty-two week high of $173.16.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $229.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 6.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

