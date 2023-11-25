Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CSL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zelman & Associates cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

CSL opened at $275.68 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $289.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.44.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

