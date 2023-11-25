Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $132,599,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $91,112,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock opened at $275.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $289.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.44.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSL

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.