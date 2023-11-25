Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,742 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $115.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day moving average is $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $116.94.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $111,843.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $111,843.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $1,783,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,297,413. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

