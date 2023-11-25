Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,155 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rollins by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,911 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,056,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rollins news, Director Paul Russell Hardin bought 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,523,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,238,503 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

ROL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

