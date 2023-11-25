Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,710 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.06% of BancFirst worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1,221.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 44.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Price Performance

BancFirst stock opened at $85.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.62. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $68.44 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.04. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $148.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BancFirst

About BancFirst

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.