Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,590 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,285,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GRBK opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 7.97. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average is $48.67.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.21. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $418.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $38,785,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,767,648 shares in the company, valued at $400,067,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

