Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,908,000 after buying an additional 1,004,962 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,808,000 after buying an additional 56,765 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cabot from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Cabot stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $83.74.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.48 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cabot’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

