Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.05% of TEGNA worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $497,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,768.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.25%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

