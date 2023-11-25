Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,224 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,673 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,056 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 12,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $27,815.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,405,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,291,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,488,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,457 shares of company stock worth $287,987. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sunrun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Northland Securities downgraded Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $33.33.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. The business had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

